Indian embassy advises all Indians in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv to leave immediately

Kyiv, March 2, 2022

The Embassy of India in Ukraine today advised all Indian nationals in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, that has come under heavy attack by Russian forces, to immediately leave the city and move to other places as soon as possible.

"This is an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their own safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation.

"They should proceed to Pesochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety," the advisory said.

"Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot to Pesochyn (11 km, Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km).

"Proceed immediately. Under all circumstances, Indians must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today," the advisory added.

The latest advisory came a day after an Indian medical student in Ukraine was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Kharkiv as Russia escalated its military attacks against the country and advanced relentlessly towards Kyiv, the capital city, and other major cities.

IANS adds:

Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. Russian troops are learnt to have landed in Kharkiv and are engaged in heavy fighting with Ukrainian forces.

Several buildings, installations and military facilities were severely damaged in the shelling by Russian forces.

Further, videos are circulating online of apparent attacks on the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv.

"Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

However, Russia says it is only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with high-precision weapons.

The Indian student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, 21, a medical student from Karnataka, died when he was hit in shelling while he was waiting in a long queue outside a store to buy food and other essential supplies.

Naveen was a final year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. He was from Karnataka's Haveri and lived near a prominent government building that was blown up by Russian soldiers.

The war between two countries has entered into the seventh day after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation on February 24.

