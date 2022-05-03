India, Denmark voice concern about Ukraine crisis, call for immediate cessation of hostilities

Copenhagen, May 3, 2022

India and Denmark today expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, arising out of Russia's invasion of that country, and reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

At talks between visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, the two sides aso unequivocaly condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine.

The Danish Prime Minister reiterated Denmark’s strong condemnation of the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces.

The two Prime Ministers emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. They discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.

Apart from Ukraine, Modi and Frederiksen also exchanged views on various other current regional and global developments, including the situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

They emphasized the importance of India- EU Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this partnership. The two leaders appreciated the progress in restart of negotiations on India- EU Trade, Investment and Geographical Indicators Agreements and called for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial approach and an early and simultaneous conclusion.

They welcomed the launch of the Trade and Technology Council between EU and India underlining the importance of deep, strategic collaboration on cross-cutting issues related to trade, trusted technology and security. The two leaders also recalled the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and agreed to support efforts towards its early implementation.

In a statement to the media after the talks, Modi said that his first visit to Denmark and Frederiksen's visit to India last October had been ablle to bring closeness and dynamism in the bilteral relationship.

"Our two countries not only share the values of democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law but we both also have many complementary strengths," he remarked.

"During the India-Denmark Virtual Summit in October 2020, we gave our relationship the status of a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussion todays, we reviewed the joint work-plan of our Green Strategic Partnership.

"I am happy that significant progress has been made in various fields, especially in the areas of renewable energy, health, ports, shipping, circular economy and water management. More than 200 Danish companies are operating in various areas in India – such as wind energy, shipping, consultancy, food processing, engineering. There are many such areas, they are getting the benefit of increasing 'Ease of Doing Business' in India and our macroeconomic reforms. There are plenty of investment opportunities for Danish companies and Danish Pension Funds in India's infrastructure sector and green industries," he said.

Modi hoped that negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would be concluded as soon as possible.

"We also discussed our cooperation in the field of climate. India is also committed to fulfilling the resolutions taken at the Glasgow COP-26. We have agreed to explore more opportunities for cooperation in the Arctic region," he said.

"I am sure that the relations between India and Denmark will reach new heights under your leadership. I also express my gratitude to you for hosting the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, which is going to be held tomorrow. And I thank you so much for joining the Indian Diaspora event today because you took the time to be there, it's a symbol of the love you have for the Indian community," Modi said to Frederiksen.

Official sources said that, among other things, the discussions between the two Prime Ministers covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

Modi appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to its flagship programmes. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark.

Both leaders lauded the expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Declaration of Intent on a migration and mobility partnership.

NNN