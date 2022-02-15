India advises its nationals to leave Ukraine temporarily

Kyiv, February 15, 2022

The Embassy of India in Kyiv has asked Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students, whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving the country temporarily in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," an advisory from the Embassy said.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required.

"The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the advisory added.

