Eight killed in Russia university shooting

Moscow, September 20, 2021

At least eight people were confirmed dead, with several others injured, after a gunman opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia's Perm State University, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator is a student and has been apprehended.

"Eight people have died as a result, several more have been injured," the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS New Agency.

The Committee added that the suspect sustained injuries as he tried to resist being apprehended.

A criminal case has been launched against the suspect on the count of a murder of two or more people.

"A student opened fire on the territory of one of the buildings of the Perm State University. The information on the dead and injured is being specified. The suspect's identity has been established. He is detained," TASS News Agency quoted Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee, as saying.

A law enforcement agency source told TASS that during the shooting some students locked themselves in universities auditoriums to hide from the attacker, while others jumped out of the windows.

The source added that the perpetrator was armed with "traumatic" non-lethal weapon.

The Perm State University, one of the oldest in the Urals, is located around 1,300 km east of the capital, Moscow.

IANS