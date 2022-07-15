Death toll in Russian strikes on Ukrainian city reaches 23

Kyiv, July 15, 2022

The death toll in Russian strikes in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia has mounted to 23.

At least 23 people have died and 115 others appealed for help, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Around 64 civilians have been hospitalised with injuries, including two children.

Of the injured, 34 are in serious condition, and another five are in critical condition, State Emergency sources said.

Thirty-nine people are missing and search and rescue operations are underway, police said.

Russian forces on Thursday hit the centre of Vinnytsia with rockets, causing several fires to break out.

The Russians attacked Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles, which were launched from a submarine in the Black Sea, as per the Air Force Command.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has termed this missile attack a terrorist act.

IANS