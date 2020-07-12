Etihad Airways to operate special flights to and from Abu Dhabi to six Indian cities

Abu Dhabi, July 12, 2020

Etihad Airways has said that it will resume a limited number of special flights to six cities in India between July 15 and 26 following the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indian authorities on travel for eligible individuals between the two countries.

The airline said in a press release here yesterday that it would operate services from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai.

All eligible passengers travelling from India to Abu Dhabi must possess the relevant UAE entry approvals set by the government of Abu Dhabi, it said.

Passengers travelling to India must adhere to guidelines set by the government of India, and are also requested to arrive at Abu Dhabi Airport a minimum of four hours prior to departure to undertake mandatory rapid testing in Terminal 1A before check-in, the release said.

According to the schedule announced by the airline, there would be daily flights from Abu Dhabi to and from Mumbai, six times a week to Delhi, five times a week to Chennai and Bengaluru, twice weekly to Kochi and once a week to Hyderabad.

"Those wishing to book are advised to visit www.etihad.com to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination. Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre in Abu Dhabi on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), on 1800 1233901 in India, or through a local or online travel agency," the release said.

"Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19. The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and peace of mind.

"More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness," the release added.

The Indian government had on Thursday announced that the civil aviation authorities of the two countries had agreed to operate special repatriation flights between the two countries during July 12-26.

As per the arrangement, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers to fly out Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship)-approved UAE residents to the UAE on their return leg.

Further, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry the ICA-approved UAE residents on their onward journey from India to the Gulf country.

"As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and UAE, and with a view to assisting UAE residents who are presently in India to return to UAE, the Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted.

