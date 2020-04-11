Elderly Indian visiting UAE dies of heart attack

Dubai, April 11, 2020

A visiting retired college professor from Kerala, who remained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he could not travel back following flight suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic, died of a heart attack on Friday, a relative said on Saturday.

M. Sreekumar, 70, and his wife Sreekumari were visiting their daughter Sreeja, a teacher in Sharjah. They were to return to Kerala on Saturday but that was not possible as the flights have been suspended, reports Gulf News.

"He suffered a chest pain last (Friday) night and was rushed to a private hospital in Sharjah. It was an acute heart attack and he passed away this morning," the relative said.

He said the elderly man did not suffer from any other health complications.

"Unfortunately, we cannot fly his body to Kerala at this point of time. So, the family has decided to cremate him in Sharjah," the relative said.

IANS