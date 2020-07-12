Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collaboration in fintech, healthtech

Dubai, July 12, 2020

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced that it is organising the first-ever Dubai Technology Tour, which aims to drive collaboration between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India in the areas of fintech and healthtech.

The virtual trade mission, scheduled for the second week of September, will see 15 entrepreneurs representing promising Indian scale-ups connect with relevant UAE stakeholders, including investors, corporates, and peer scale-ups, pitch their businesses and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by Dubai Chamber.

The Dubai Technology Tour, organised in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, will familiarise delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the emirate offers startups and scale-ups specialising in advanced technologies, a press release from the Dubai Chamber said.

In addition, the initiative positions Dubai as a preferred hub for Indian entrepreneurs who are bringing innovative business concepts to market, it said.

Indian entrepreneurs keen on joining the Dubai Technology Tour will have until August 5 to register their interest online.

The initiative is a continuation of Dubai Startup Hub’s efforts to attract high-potential Indian startups and scale-ups offering cutting-edge solutions that support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy.

These efforts began last year when Dubai Startup Hub organised a roadshow to New Delhi and Bangalore in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), where two Indian startups were selected as part of a competition and awarded office space at Dtec.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The hub has been designed to emphasis the value of public and private sector collaboration and embodies the aim of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship as a main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, set up in 1965, is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub, the release added.

