Dubai-based Indian donates entire property for quarantine

Dubai, March 30, 2020

A Dubai-based Indian businessman, Ajay Sobhraj, has donated a fully-equipped building in the emirate to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to be used for setting up a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

Sobhraj, founder and chairman of Finja Jewellery, made the offer in a letter addressed to DHA.

"The gesture reflects the support that the Dubai business community has extended to the authorities’ measures to safeguard the health of the community. Both Emirati and expatriate business leaders have come together to show their support for the UAE government and aid efforts to ensure there is enough capacity to accommodate patients," the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

In his letter, titled "To Support and Give Back to the City That Cares", the Indian businessmen, who has called Dubai his home for 25 years, has donated the building in Jumeirah Lake Towers to be used in the country's fully integrated strategy against COVID-19, for the purpose of quarantining affected patients.

The 77,000 sq. ft property can accommodate upto 400 people, the statement said.

The building has undergone all necessary maintenance, including deep cleaning, sanitisation and air conditioning servicing, to ensure the facilities meet the required health and safety standards.

Sobhraj said: “I believe that in such challenging times, it is imperative for the community to come together and support the country we reside in to overcome this pandemic. I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance to the government during this critical period and support the city that has continued to contribute to my success and growth for the past 25 years.”

The UAE has so far reported 570 confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths.

The country is currently implementing a 10-day national sterilisation programme aimed at sanitising all public facilities, streets, public transportation and metro service, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

NNN