Covid-19: US reports over 4,000 cases, 75 deaths

Washington, March 17, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in the US currently stands at 4,226 as on Tuesday, while there have been a total of 75 deaths, according to the latest figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Washington state with 708 cases leads the list, and is followed by New York state with 669 cases and California with 369, it said.

However, US media claimed the number of cases could be as much as 5,000, while there are concerns that the actual figure could be much more due to the limited testing in the country.

IANS