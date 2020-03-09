COVID-19: Qatar bars entry of passengers from 14 countries, including India

Doha, March 9, 2020

Qatar today said it had temporary suspended entry of passengers from certain countries, including India, as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The other countries from where passengers will not be allowed to enter Qatar are Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand, the Government Communications Office said.

"This step comes in line with the State of Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

"The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors," the statement said.

"The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time," it added.

Qatar Airways has already suspended flights to and from Italy, which is the worst affected by the virus, which broke out first in China and has now spread to nearly 80 countries.

IANS adds:

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways on Monday said that it is working closely with the Indian health authorities after reports emerged that passengers infected with coronavirus were on its flight on February 29.

"In relation to reports that passengers with suspected #CoronaVirus were on Qatar Airways flight QR514 Doha to Kochi on February 29, we can confirm that Qatar Airways is working closely with Indian Health Authorities," the statement issued by the airlines clarified.

