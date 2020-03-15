Covid-19: Iran toll goes up to 724

Tehran, March 15, 2020

The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran has risen by 113 to 724, according to the latest figures from the country's Health Ministry on Sunday, reports said.

The number of infections has reached nearly 14,000, making it the third most-affected country in terms of number of cases and deaths after China and Italy, the BBC reported.

Iranian officials have again urged people to stay at home and cancel all travel.

