COVID-19 deaths in Italy cross 20,000-mark

Rome, April 13, 2020

Italy today reported 566 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking toll in the country in the global pandemic to 20,465 so far, the second highest in the world after the United States, where the virus has claimed more than 22,800 lives.

The number of new deaths in Italy in the past 24 hours was higher than the figure of 431 reported yesterday.

However, there was a fall in the increase in the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country, which went up by 1,363 in the past 24 hours to 103,616, the Civil Protection Department said. On Sunday, the number had gone up by 1,984.

The department said the number of people who have recovered from the infection had increased to 35,435, up 1,224 from Sunday.

The total number of cases of coronavirus so far in the country, including those who had died and those who have recovered, has gone up to 159,516.

The number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) has come down for the tenth consecutive day, by 83 to 3,260, the department added.

NNN