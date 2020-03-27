Coronavirus: Italy reports 969 more deaths, toll rises to 9,134

Rome, March 27, 2020

Italy today reported a staggering 969 more deaths in the past 24 hours due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country in the global pandemic to 9,134 so far.

Local media reports quoted the Civil Protection Agency as saying that this was the highest daily rise in deaths in any country since the coronavirus broke out first in China in December.

They also pointed out that around 50 of the deaths were cases which could not be included in Thursday's data.

The previous daily high in Italy was the 793 deaths reported last Saturday.

The department also reported 4,401 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 66,414.

The reports said 10,950 people had so far recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 589 in the past 24 hours.

The overall number of people infected in Italy, including the deceased and the recovered, is now 86,498.

This compares with a total of 81,340 cases and 3,292 deaths in China where the outbreak has subdued.

