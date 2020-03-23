Coronavirus: Italy reports 651 more deaths, toll rises to 5476

Rome, March 23, 2020

Italy on Sunday reported 651 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll so far to 5,476, the highest in the world.

On Saturday, the country had reported 793 deaths in the previous 24-hour period, the highest in a day.

Local media reports quoted Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli as saying that 46,638 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 3,957 more than Saturday. The daily increase in new contagions was 4,821 on Saturday.

He said 7,024 people in Italy have recovered from the coronavirus, 952 more than Saturday.

The total number of people infected by the coronavirus in Italy, including those who have died and those who have recovered, went up to 59,138, the reports said.

Of those infected, 23,783 are in isolation at home, 19,846 are hospitalized and 3,009 are in intensive care, they said.

NNN