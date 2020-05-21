Coronavirus: Italy reports 156 more deaths, 642 new cases

Rome, May 21, 2020

Italy today reported 156 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 32,486 so far, while the total number of infected persons has risen by 642 to 228,006.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of people who had recovered from the disease had gone up by 2,278 in the past 24 hours to 134,560.

The number of active cases in the country is 60,960, down 1,792 from the previous day. As many as 640 patients are in intensive care in hospitals, lower by 36 from Wednesday, the department added.

