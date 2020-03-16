Coronavirus: China reports 14 deaths, 16 new cases

Beijing, March 16, 2020

China today reported 14 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,213 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the National Health Commission as saying that they had received reports of 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

All of the deaths were in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, the report said.

Among the 16 confirmed cases, 12 were imported from outside the mainland, it said.

Meanwhile, 41 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Sunday, 838 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 194 to 3,032.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,860 by the end of Sunday, including 9,898 patients who were still being treated, 67,749 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,213 people who died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 134 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 9,582 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Sunday, 1,316 people were discharged from medical observation.

Of the 12 imported cases reported on the mainland on Sunday, four were in Beijing, four in Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai, one in Yunnan Province and one in Gansu Province. By the end of Sunday, 123 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Sunday, 148 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 59 in Taiwan including one death.

A total of 84 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 20 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

