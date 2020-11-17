Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

New York, November 17, 2020

As countries work to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, they also have the chance to “get it right” on climate change, the UN Secretary-General told a virtual gathering of influential leaders on Monday.

António Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as “a global town hall” that brings together government, business, technology and academia.

“2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,” he said. “Every country, city, financial institution and company should adopt plans for transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050.”

A clear signal

Guterres reported that recently, the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, along with more than 110 other countries, announced their pledges for achieving the carbon neutrality goal, which China also plans to reach before 2060.

“By early 2021, countries representing more than 65 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions and more than 70 per cent of the world economy are very likely to have made ambitious commitments to carbon neutrality,” he said.

“The signal this sends to markets, institutional investors and decision-makers is clear. Carbon should be given a price. The time of fossil fuel subsidies is over. We must phase out coal. We must shift the tax burden from income to carbon, from taxpayers to polluters.”

He added that financial reporting on exposure to climate risks should be made mandatory, while authorities must integrate the carbon neutrality goal into economic and fiscal policies in order to truly transform industry, agriculture, transportation and the energy sector.

Support for developing countries

The Secretary-General highlighted the value of partnership between the United Nations and the business and private sector, including through initiatives such as the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance and the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance .

However, he stressed that such coalitions “cannot be global without developing countries, which will need significant support.”

Mr. Guterres also acknowledged that the shift to carbon neutrality will not be easy.

“We need a just transition, with training and assistance for those who will lose jobs or be affected in other ways”, he said.