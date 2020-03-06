China reports 30 more deaths due to coronavirus, taking toll to 3,042

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

China today reported 30 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3042 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the country's National Health Commission as saying that they had received reports of 143 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 30 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

Among the deaths, 29 were in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and one in Hainan Province.

Meanwhile, 102 new suspected cases were reported, the commission said.

Also on Thursday, 1,681 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 215 to 5,737.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,552 by the end of Thursday, including 23,784 patients who were still being treated, 53,726 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,042 people who had died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 482 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added 29,896 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Thursday, 5,457 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Thursday, 16 imported cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 11 in Gansu Province, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai. By the end of Thursday, 36 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Thursday, 104 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 44 in Taiwan, including one death.

Forty-six patients in Hong Kong, nine in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

NNN