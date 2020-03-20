China reports 3 more COVID-19 cdeaths, but no new domestically transmitted cases

Beijing, March 20, 2020

China on Friday reported three more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but said there were no new domestically transmitted cases of the disease on the Chinese mainland for the second successive day on Thursday.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the National Health Commission as saying that they had received reports of 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, all of which were imported.

Of them, 14 were reported in Guangdong Province, eight in Shanghai, six in Beijing and three in Fujian Province. Provincial-level regions of Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangxi, Sichuan and Gansu each reported one case.

By the end of Thursday, 228 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

Also on Thursday, three deaths and 31 newly suspected cases were reported on the mainland with two of the deaths reported in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and the third one reported in Liaoning Province.

On Thursday, 730 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 178 to 2,136.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,967 by the end of Thursday, including 6,569 patients who were still being treated, 71,150 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,248 people who died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 104 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 8,989 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Thursday, 1,197 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Thursday, 208 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 17 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 108 in Taiwan including one death.

A total of 98 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 26 in Taiwan had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

NNN