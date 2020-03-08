China reports 27 more deaths due to coronavirus, toll rises to 3,097

Beijing, March 8, 2020

China today reported 27 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-97), taking the toll in the epidemic that has broken out in the country to 3,097 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, said the country's National Health Commission had received reports of 44 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 27 deaths on Saturday on the Chinese mainland.

The 27 deaths were in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, the commission said.

Meanwhile, 84 new suspected cases were reported, it said. Also on Saturday, 1,661 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 225 to 5,264.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,695 by the end of Saturday, including 20,533 patients who were still being treated, 57,065 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,097 people who had died of the disease," it said.

The commission said that 458 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added 23,074 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Saturday, 4,021 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Saturday, three imported cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including two in Beijing and one in Gansu Province. By the end of Saturday, 63 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Saturday, 109 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 45 in Taiwan including one death.

Fifty-five patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 13 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

