China reports 22 more deaths due to coronavirus but only 40 new cases

Beijing, March 9, 2020

China today reported 22 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,119 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the National Health Mission as saying that just 40 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday -- the lowest since the authorities started reporting data on the outbreak in late December.

Among the deaths, 21 were in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and one in Guangdong Province.

Meanwhile, 60 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Sunday, 1,535 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 153 to 5,111.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday, including 19,016 patients who were still being treated, 58,600 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,119 people who had died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 421 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 20,146 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Sunday, 3,802 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Sunday, four imported cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, all of which were in Gansu Province. By the end of Sunday, 67 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Sunday, 114 confirmed cases including three deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 45 in Taiwan including one death.

Fifty-nine patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 15 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

NNN