China reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 21 new confirmed cases

Beijing, March 17, 2020

China today reported 13 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,226 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the National Health Commission as saying that they had received reports of 21 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 13 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

Of the new cases, 20 are imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 143, the commission said. One of the new cases was from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Of the 20 newly imported cases, nine were reported in Beijing, three each in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Shannxi, it said.

The commission said it received reports of 21 newly confirmed cases on the mainland Monday, including one from Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan.

Of the deaths, 12 were in Hubei Province and one in Shaanxi Province, according to the commission.

Meanwhile, 45 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Monday, 930 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 202 to 2,830.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,881 by the end of Monday, including 8,976 patients who were still being treated, 68,679 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,226 people who died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 128 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 9,351 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Monday, 1,105 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Monday, 157 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 11 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 67 in Taiwan including one death.

A total of 88 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 22 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

