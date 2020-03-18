China reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, toll so far rises to 3,237

Beijing, March 18, 2020

China today reported 11 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,237 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the National Health Commission as saying that they had received reports of 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

All the 11 deaths on Tuesday were reported in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak that has now spread to more than 150 countries and territories and has claimed more than 7,500 lives worldwide.

Also on Tuesday, 21 newly suspected cases were reported in Chhina. A total of 922 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 208 to 2,622.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,894 by the end of Tuesday, including 8,056 patients who were still being treated, 69,601 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,237 people who died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 119 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 9,222 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Tuesday, 1,014 people were discharged from medical observation.

Twelve imported cases were reported on the mainland Tuesday. Among them, five were reported in Guangdong Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai, and one in Sichuan Province. By the end of Tuesday, 155 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Tuesday, 167 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 13 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 77 in Taiwan including one death. A total of 92 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 22 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

NNN