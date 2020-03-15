China reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, taking toll so far to 3,199

Beijing, March 15, 2020

China today reported 10 more deaths due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,199 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the National Health Commission as saying that there were 20 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland, including 16 imported cases, on Saturday.

All of the four newly-confirmed indigenous cases and all of the deaths were reported in Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicentre of the outbreak, the commission said.

Of the 16 newly imported cases, five were reported in Beijing, four in Zhejiang Province, three in Shanghai and Gansu Province respectively, and one in Guangdong Province, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, Hubei had seen no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days in its 16 cities and prefectures outside Wuhan. The city of Wuhan has recorded only single-digit daily increases of new confirmed cases for four days in a row, the report said.

Meanwhile, 39 newly-added suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Saturday, 1,370 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 384 to 3,226.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,844 by the end of Saturday, including 10,734 patients who were still being treated, 66,911 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,199 people who died of the disease.

"The commission said that 113 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus," the report said.

The commission noted that 10,189 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Saturday, 1,409 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Saturday, 141 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 53 in Taiwan including one death.

A total of 81 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 20 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

