China coronavirus toll rises to 2,981 with 38 more deaths

Beijing, March 4, 2020

China today reported 38 more deaths due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 2,981 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the country's National Health Commission as saying that it had received reports of 119 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 38 deaths on Tuesday on the Chinese mainland.

Among the deaths, 37 were in Hubei Province, the epicentre of teh outbreak, and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Meanwhile, 143 new suspected cases were reported, the commission said.

A total of 2,652 patients of the novel coronavirus disease were discharged from hospital after recovery Tuesday on the Chinese mainland, the commission said. In total, 49,856 patients had been discharged from hospital by the end of Tuesday.

"By the end of Tuesday, a total of 80,270 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 2,981 people had died of the disease," the report said.

The worst-hit Hubei Province reported 115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Tuesday, according to the commission.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the province to 67,332.

Beijing municipality has required people arriving in the city from countries with serious coronavirus outbreaks to be quarantined for 14 days, local authorities said Tuesday.

The rule applies to both Chinese nationals and foreigners who enter the border in the city from countries including Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan, said Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government.

Hubei is expected to gradually shut down temporary hospitals and cut the number of hospitals designated for the disease, local authorities said Tuesday.

The province will classify areas based on different risks of infection for management as more cities have seen zero growth in newly confirmed cases, according to Tu Yuanchao, deputy head of the provincial health commission.

NNN