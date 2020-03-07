China coronavirus toll reaches 3,070 with 28 more deaths

Beijing, March 7, 2020

China today reported 28 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,072 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, said the country's National Health Commisssion had received reports of 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

All the 28 deaths were reported from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 99 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Friday, 1,678 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 248 to 5,489.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,651 by the end of Friday, including 22,177 patients who were still being treated, 55,404 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,070 people who had died of the disease," the report said.

The commission said that 502 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added 26,730 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Friday, 4,773 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Friday, 24 imported cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 17 in Gansu Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai and one in Guangdong Province. By the end of Friday, 60 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Friday, 107 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 45 in Taiwan, including one death.

Fifty-one patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

IANS