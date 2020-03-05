China coronavirus toll reaches 3,012 with 31 new deaths

Beijing, March 5, 2020

China today reported 31 new deaths due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the toll in the epidemic that has hit the country to 3,012 so far.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted the country's National Health Commission as saying that 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

All the deaths were in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, according to the commission.

Meanwhile, 143 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 2,189 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 464 to 5,952.

"The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,409 by the end of Wednesday, including 25,352 patients who were still being treated, 52,045 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,012 people who had died of the disease," the commission said.

The commission said that 522 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added 32,870 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Wednesday, 6,584 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Wednesday, two imported cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, all of which were in Zhejiang Province. By the end of Wednesday, 20 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Wednesday, 104 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 42 in Taiwan, including one death.

Forty-three patients in Hong Kong, nine in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery, the report added.

IANS