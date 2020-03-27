British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

London, March 27, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation at 10, Downing Street, his official residence and office here.

He said he had mild symptoms but would continue to lead the government and its efforts against the global pandemic.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," he said.

He also posted a video in which he said he had a temperature and a persistent cough. He said he had, on the advice of doctors, taken a test that has come out positive.

"I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do," he said.

"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," he said.

NNN