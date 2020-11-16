Boris Johnson goes into self-isolation after contact with COVID-19 case

London, November 16, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said he was going into self-isolation after having been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He, however, made it clear that he had no symptoms but was following the rules in this regard.

"Today I was notified by NHS Test and Trace that I must self-isolate as I have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson said on Twitter.

"I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No10 as I continue to lead the government’s pandemic response," he added.

Johnson had a meeting with some MPs in 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, one of whom later developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive, media reports said.

The Prime minister had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and had spent three days in intensive care in early April.

IANS adds:

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown until December 2, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

Another 24,962 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the national tally to 13,69,318, according to official figures released Sunday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 168 to 51,934, the data showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

