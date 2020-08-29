'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement issued on behalf of his family said on Twitter.

"Chadwick was diagonsed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement said.

"A true fighter, Chadwick perservered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Riney's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement said.

According to it, his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family were by his side when the end came.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks tht you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," it added.

Apart from Black Panther, Boseman was best known for his portrayals of real-life historical figures such as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017).

He won an NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Black Panther.

Chadwick Aaron Boseman was born on November 29, 1976 in Anderson, South Carolina to African American parents Carolyn and Leroy Boseman.

Boseman was interested in theatre from his schooldays. He graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and later attended the Oxford Mid-Summer Program of the British American Drama Academy in London. After he returned to the U.S., he graduated from New York City's Digital Film Academy.

Boseman got his first television role in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch and went on to act in many other television series.

In 2008, he appeared in his first feature film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.

His first starring role was in 42 (2013), in which he portrayed baseball pioneer and star Jackie Robinson.

In 2013, Boseman also starred in the indie film The Kill Hole, which was released in theaters a few weeks before the film 42.

In 2014, Boseman appeared opposite Kevin Costner in Draft Day, in which he played an NFL draft prospect. Later that year, he starred as James Brown in Get on Up. In 2016, he starred as Thoth, a deity from Egyptian mythology, in Gods of Egypt.

In 2016 he started portraying the Marvel Comics character T'Challa / Black Panther, with Captain America: Civil War being his first film in a five-picture deal with Marvel. He headlined Black Panther in 2018, which focused on his character and his home country of Wakanda in Africa. The film opened to great anticipation, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year in the United States. He reprised the role in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which were released in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Also in 2019, he starred in 21 Bridges, an American action thriller film directed by Brian Kirk, as an NYPD detective who shuts down the eponymous 21 bridges of Manhattan to find two suspected cop killers.

He appeared in the Netflix war drama Da 5 Bloods, directed by Spike Lee, which was released in June this year.

