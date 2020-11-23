Biden announces Antony Blinken as Secretary of State-designate

New York, November 23, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday that he will be nominating Antony Blinken to be his Secretary of State, a key administrative position for his reset of international relations.

Blinken, who was the Deputy Secretary of State in the administration of former President Barack Obama, said during the presidential campaign that from "Biden's perspective, strengthening and deepening the relationship with India is going to be a very high priority".

Kamala Harris, who will be the Vice President, described Blinken as "crisis-tested" and among the "best of America".

Making the announcement, Biden said, "We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy. I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America's seat at the head of the table, and rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values."

Another key designation was of former Secretary of State John Kerry as the special presidential envoy for climate and as a member of the National Security Council, highlighting the high-level of importance Biden places on environment.

A close adviser to Biden, Jake Sullivan has been nominated as the National Security Advisor. He was the National Secretary Advisor to Biden when he was the Vice President.

Alejandro Mayorkas is the designee for Secretary of Homeland Security, Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as permanent representative to the United Nations with cabinet rank.

Blinken worked with India during the Paris climate summit to persuade New Delhi to agree to the climate change agreement.

IANS