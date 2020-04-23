Bangladesh to extend shutdown as COVID-19 situation worsens

Dhaka, April 23, 2020

The Bangladesh government has decided to further extend the ongoing shutdown as the COVID-19 situation has worsened in the country.

"We've decided to extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 5," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Wednesday.

He said his Ministry will soon issue a circular in this regard, reported bdnews24.

Bangladesh on April 10 extended the lockdown to April 25.

To combat the spread of the COVID-19, Bangladesh had earlier declared a 10-day lockdown effective from March 26 to April 4.

Later, the government extended it to April 14.

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed another 10 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since March 18 to 120.

Also 390 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 3,772.

