Baby among 4 mowed down by drunk driver in Germany

Berlin, December 2, 2020

At least four people, including a baby, were killed and at least 15 others injured in Germany's Trier town on Tuesday afternoon as a speeding car, driven by a drunk man, ploughed through people in a pedestrian zone, reports said.

The driver, a local resident identified as 51-year-old Bernd W., has been arrested, police said.

According to police, Bernd was drunk and there were no indications that the incident was politically motivated, the BBC reported.

According to witnesses, people screamed in panic and some were thrown in the air by the SUV travelling at high speed, it said.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe said up to 15 people had been injured in the "horrible" incident, some of them seriously.

The suspect drove for 1 km "hitting people at random on his way" before being stopped by a police car, Trier police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem had said, according to the BBC.

Trier, a medieval city, is situated near the border with Luxembourg.

Security in pedestrian zones across Germany has been tightened since 2016 when an Islamist terrorist drove into an outside Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring dozens. He was shot dead in Italy where he had fled.

IANS