US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to visit India from September 12-14

Washington, September 11, 2021

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis.

Kerry will meet with Government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India’s clean energy transition, a press release from the Department of State said here on Friday.

During his visit, the United States and India will launch the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD), one of the two main tracks of the U.S.-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

"The Special Envoy’s travel will bolster the United States’ bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom," the release added.

