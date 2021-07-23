US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Modi, Jaishankar in Delhi on July 28

Washington, July 23, 2021

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait next week to reform Washington's commitment to strengthening their partnerships and underscore cooperation on their shared priorities.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken would hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussions on a wide range of issues.

The subjects that could figure at the discussions include continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values, and addressing the climate crisis, Price said.

Blinken will travel to Kuwait on the same day and meet senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions of key bilateral issues.

