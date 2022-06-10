US: Five Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California

Washington, June 10, 2022

Five US Marines died after an MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed during a training mission near Glamis, California on the afternoon of June 8, an official statement said.

The statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) said the five marines with the marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39 had been confirmed deceased in the mishap.

"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW, said in the statement.

As a matter of policy, identities of deceased service members are not released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

"Equipment recovery efforts have begun and an investigation is underway," the statement added.

The MV-22B Osprey is a multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. It is designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft.

