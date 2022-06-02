US: Five killed in Oklahoma hospital shooting

Washington, June 2, 2022

Five people, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting spree that took place at a hospital campus in Tulsa, the second largest city in the US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said the shooter was reported "down" around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday and the situation at the St. Francis Hospital campus, which was active about four to five minutes, was being treated as "a catastrophic scene", media reports said.

"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The shooter was armed with a rifle and a handgun and fired both weapons at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians' office on the premises, according to Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish.

Dalgleish said the shooter's fatal wound was self-inflicted.

Police have not identified victims or anyone specifically targeted by the gunman.

Wednesday's incident comes after 19 children and two teachers were killed on May 24 in a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

There have been 213 mass shootings in the first 21 weeks of 2022 in the US, including 27 school shootings and up to approximately 10 mass shootings every week, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Tulsa shooting, White House officials said in a statement.

On May 28, President Biden urged Americans to make their voices heard to prevent further gun violence, following the Uvalde massacre.

IANS