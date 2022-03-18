US delegation to hold talks in India as part of South Asia trip

Washington, March 18, 2022

A United States delegation led by Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka from March 19-23 to underscore U.S. commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners.

Apart from Partnership Dialogues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Nuland and the delegation will hold Foreign Office consultations in New Delhi.

"On each stop, Under Secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," a press release from the Department of State said.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory, the release added.

