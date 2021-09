Three people dead in Washington D.C. shooting

Washington, September 5, 2021

At least three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting incident in Washington D.C., police in the US capital said.

In a statement, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting erupted in 600 block of Longfellow Street, NW at around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday night.

A total of six people were shot and rushed to local hospitals, with three pronounced dead.

Three others were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the suspects exited a vehicle and fired shots down the block, into a crowd of individuals hanging out there.

He said it was not yet known why the crowd was targeted.

The three slain individuals appeared to be young adults, Contee said.

With the suspects still at large and the manhunt underway, police are offering up to $75,000 to anyone able to provide information on the suspects' whereabouts.

IANS