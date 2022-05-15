Ten killed in US supermarket shooting

New York, May 15, 2022

At least ten people were killed by a gunman in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, local media reported.

The gunman opened fire after entering the supermarket located at a neighbourhood dominated by black people, the reports said.

The shooter has been taken in custody, tweeted Buffalo Police Department.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on "the horrific shooting" in Buffalo, according to the White House.

Biden "will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The gunman is a white man in late teens or early 20s wearing a black helmet, according to a report by the New York Post citing two witnesses of the carnage.

An investigation is under way to check if the gunman posted a manifesto online and the shooting was believed to be live-streamed, said the report, citing a local enforcement official.

Investigators are also working to know if the shooting was racially motivated, the report added.

Named Tops Friendly Market, the supermarket is located around 2 miles northeast of downtown Buffalo.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who was born in Buffalo, said she is on the way to Buffalo to assist with the response to the shooting.

IANS