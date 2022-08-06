Ten killed in Pennsylvania house fire

Washington, August 6, 2022

Ten people died in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania , according to the state police.

Authorities responded to the fire at a two-storey home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, at 2.42 a.m. on Friday, where 14 people were living, media reports said.

Four of them survived but the remaining ten, including three children, have been confirmed dead.

State police said a criminal investigation is underway.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter that he was "heartbroken" by the tragedy.

IANS