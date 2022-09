Ten killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada: Police

Ottawa, September 5, 2022

Canadian police have said that 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after stabbings at multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference on Sunday that they found 13 incident locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon of the province in central Canada and are hunting for two suspects.

The whereabouts of the suspects are unknown and everyone in Saskatchewan needs to remain vigilant as this is one of the largest and most significant events they have seen in recent years, the police added.

A provincewide dangerous persons alert issued for the suspects in the random stabbings has been expanded to two neighbouring provinces, Manitoba and Alberta. Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan, media reports said.

James Smith Cree Nation is located about 25 km northeast of Weldon and nearly 60 km southeast of Prince Albert. The local government of James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency, which is set to remain in place until 5 p.m. on September 30.

IANS