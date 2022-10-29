Six kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in US

New Delhi, October 29, 2022

Six children aged one to 13 were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the US state of Oklahoma, police said.

The bodies were recovered from a residence in Broken Arrow, a suburban city about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa, media reports said.

Two adult suspects were also found deceased in the home, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said at a news conference on Friday, adding that guns have also been recovered.

"At this time we do not believe that any of the victims died from the fire, however the final determination for the cause of death will be made by the medical examiner," Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said.

A blaze erupted on Thursday afternoon in the rear of the home, and fire crews responded within minutes and found the bodies inside, said Moore.

The victims have not been identified and a probe is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

IANS