Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain passes away

San Francisco, March 1, 2022

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft Corporation CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella, passed away on Monday morning, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Zain, 26, had been born with cerebral palsy.

The tech giant asked its executive staff in an email to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately, the report said.

In October 2017, Nadella had talked about the birth of his son in a blogpost.

"One night, during the thirty-sixth week of her pregnancy, Anu noticed that the baby was not moving as much as she was accustomed to. So we went to the emergency room of a local hospital in Bellevue," Nadella had said in the post.

"We thought it would be just a routine checkup, little more than new parent anxiety. In fact, I distinctly remember feeling annoyed by the wait times we experienced in the emergency room. But upon examination, the doctors were alarmed enough to order an emergency cesarean section," he added.

The CEO mentioned that Zain was born at 11:29 p.m. on August 13, 1996, all of three pounds and he did not cry.

"Zain was transported from the hospital in Bellevue across Lake Washington to Seattle Children's Hospital with its state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Anu began her recovery from the difficult birth. I spent the night with her in the hospital and immediately went to see Zain the next morning. Little did I know then how profoundly our lives would change," Nadella said.

"Over the course of the next couple of years, we learned more about the damage caused by in utero asphyxiation, and how Zain would require a wheelchair and be reliant on us because of severe cerebral palsy. I was devastated. But mostly I was sad for how things turned out for me and Anu," he added.

IANS