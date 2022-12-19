Representational image
Representational image
Americas

Five dead, suspect killed in Toronto shooting

IANS

Toronto, December 19, 2022

Five people were killed in a shooting incident in Canada's Toronto city, authorities said, adding the suspect was shot dead by the police.

Police found a "horrendous scene" on Sunday at a condo unit in Vaughan where the five people were killed, media reports quoted the authorities as saying.

The suspect's motive is yet to be ascertained.

Further details were not immediately available as an investigation is underway.

IANS

Canada
Toronto
Vaughan
Shooting at condo unit

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in