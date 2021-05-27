Eight people killed, suspect dead in mass shooting in California

San Francisco, May 27, 2021

Nine people, including the suspected gunman, were dead and at least one person was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) yard north of downtown San Jose in the US state of California, according to the local authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed that eight people died at the scene and one person was taken to a hospital, with no details on their conditions. The gunman also died at the scene, reports said.

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA maintenance worker, whose motivation remained unknown.

Sheriff's officials and VTA officials confirmed that the shooting occurred at the facility at 101 Younger Avenue, and some of the victims were VTA employees.

At about 6:35 a.m., San Jose police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene. The shooter was confirmed dead at about 8:10 a.m.

The FBI also responded to the scene at the light-rail facility and was actively engaged in the investigation, according to local media reports.

"This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "Our heart pains for the families and the co-workers because we know that so many are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and their friends."

A reunification centre for VTA employees and families was set up at the County Building near the scene for those who may be looking for each other, sheriff's officials said.

VTA light rail service was suspended at noon until further notice.

IANS