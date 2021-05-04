Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage

New York, May 4, 2021

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, among the richest people in the world, said on Monday that they had decided to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The couple run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said to be the largest private foundation in the world with an endowmnent of more than $ 46 billion, which works to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty and inequity across the globe.

As of April 2021, Gates had an estimated net worth of $124 billion, ranking fourth on the Forbes World's Billionaires List.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple said in a statement on Twitter.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," the statement added.

