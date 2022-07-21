Biden tests positive for COVID-19, isolates at White House but continues to carry out duties

Washington, July 21, 2022

United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has isolated at the White House but will continue to carry out all his duties.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

Jean-Pierre said Biden had been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and would participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

"Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result," the statement added.

Dr Kevin C. O'Connor, Physician to the President, said that, as part of a routine screening programme for the President, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected by antigen testing and subsequently confirmed via Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing.

He said Biden was expriencing a runny nose and fatigue, with occasional dry cough.

