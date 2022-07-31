Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in case of 'rebound' positivity

Washington, July 31, 2022

United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing late Saturday morning, representing "rebound" positivity, his physician has said.

In view of this, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures, Dr Kevin C. O'Connor, Physician to the President, said in a memo to the White House.

Biden, 79, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and had been isolated at the White House while continuing to carry out his duties. Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, he had been treated with Paxlovid at that time.

Dr O'Connor said that, acknowleding the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President had increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return viral replication.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing. This in fact represents 'rebound' positivity," he said.

"The President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.

"However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures. As I've stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," the memo, which was released to the media by the White House, said.

NNN